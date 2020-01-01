Panzerschreck Wargame Collection, Vol. 1

&

Fall of Rohm: Turning Point, 1934 3rd ed.



For the first time, we have put together a collection of classic games published in Panzerschreck, called PANZERSCHRECK WARGAME COLLECTION, VOL. 1 . So many of the magazine's games have been out of print and unavailable for many years, except on the expensive secondary market. This new collection allows you to pick up several classic titles at once... FIVE GREAT WARGAMES AT ONE AFFORDABLE PRICE .



Along with the games, new game commentary and design notes are included. Scan and print the game components from the pages of the book, or from PDFs (available separately). The format is classic Panzerschreck, in full-color, along with editorial introduction, Panzerschreck game listing, and games available from Minden. If you missed out on any of these games the first time around, here's your chance to add them to your collection.



PANZERSCHRECK WARGAME COLLECTION, VOL. 1 contains five games, on a variety of subjects, eras, and game systems. All were previously published in Panzerschreck and appear in this new 116-page full-color, 7" x 10" volume. The games included are:



FALL OF CONSTANTINOPLE (solitaire, medieval, from issue #6). Set in May, 1453, this places the gamer in the role of the attacking Ottomans, with the game system handling the Christian defenders of the city. Includes small area-movement map, 118 counters, rules, and game tables.



BATTLE OVER DUNKIRK (two-player, WW2 air combat, from issue #17). The game uses the Battle over Britain game system to portray plane-on-plane dogfight action over the skies of France in 1940. Full rules, several scenarios, Dogfight Display, Reference Card, 32 plane counters are included. French, British, Belgian, and German warplanes are rated in several categories to reflect their flying and combat abilities. You must supply a standard deck of playing cards to play.



COMMANDO RAID ON ROMMEL (solitaire, WW2 tactical, from issue #5). Recreate the daring commando raid undertaken by British commandos in North Africa, November 1941, to eliminate Gen. Erwin Rommel, the Desert Fox. Daily turns, small map, over 40 counters, rules and optional rules.



SIEGE OF LENINGRAD (solitaire, WW2 siege/logistics game, from issue #9).

Recreates the famous 900-day siege of Leningrad by the invading Germans, using three-day turns (September 1941 to February 1944). This edition incorporates the book edition published a couple years back, but in color.





THE MIGHTY HOOD (two-player, WW2 tactical naval, from issue #14). Naval miniatrures game based on the wartime exploits of HMS Hood, using the Battleship Captain game system. Simulates the battles of Mers-el-Kebir (1940) and Denmark Strait (1941). Ships are rated in variety of offensive and defensive categories, to reflect their real-life abilities. Ships from Britain, France, and Germany are included. Rules include those subsequently published in Mighty Hood II, Zip Edition.



So the games cover titles included in various Panzerschreck issues over the years, and include three solitaire designs. The goal was to provide a wide variety of eras, topics, and game systems, while catering to solo players as well.



You may already have one or more of the included titles, so we are also making available individual PDF editions of each game. While we think the entire game book presented in good value for money in any case, if you are simply wanting a single title, you have the single-game PDF option available if you wish.



We are offering PANZERSCHRECK WARGAME COLLECTION, VOL. 1 at a special price (see below), lower than what we're selling it for via Amazon. In addition, you can order the full PDF version (all 5 games included) for a special price when buying a hardcopy game book direct from Minden.



Check out the various purchasing options and combos available, and enjoy the fun of bringing history to your tabletop. (Items are physical game books, unless noted as being PDF files. PDF game files will be emailed to you, along with password to open file.)





THE FALL OF ROHM: TURNING POINT, 1934 is a solitaire power politics game set in pre-war Germany, before Hitler's coming to power. It reflects the different factions and personalities present in the Weimar Republic--the Army, the SA, the SS, the economy, Hindenburg, and of course the Nazi party--and allows the player to recreate the political and social scene that culminated in the Night of the Long Knives, Hindenburg's death, and the eventual consolidation of the Nazis in control of Germany, which of course led to the start of World War II just a few years later.



The game was designed specifically for solitaire play.



FALL OF ROHM is the 3rd edition of this game, but appears in book format for the first time. Game mechanics are unchanged from previous editions, but includes a brand new scenario: Long Knives Denied. Also included in this new edition are many game logs, enabling you to play the game in pencil-mode (where you keep track of the various changing game indexes on the log), and additional histroical commentary section.



If you own a previous edition, you do not strictly speaking need this new edition. However, those new to the simulation, and those previous owners who like the game, will no doubt be pleased with the new, professional book format, and the new scenario. The 54-page black & white 6" x 9" book includes full rules, optional rules, the aforementioned extras, and game components printed within its pages. All you need to supply is a standard deck of playing cards... and an imagination.



The game's goal is not so much to be "fun" as much as conveying the era's history to you in game format, to allow players to learn and appreciate more the swirling events in 1930s Germany.







